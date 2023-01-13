A Scottish hotel next to a world-famous golf course is to be closed for “several months” for major renovations following its acquisition by a US real estate business.

Nashville-based Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners acquired the Dornoch Hotel last year for an undisclosed sum to help form part of its Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts collection of sites at premier golf destinations around the world.

It said it will rebrand the property as Dornoch Station Hotel.

The new owner said: “Dornoch Station hotel sits on four picturesque acres just a short walk from the first fairway of Royal Dornoch Golf Club, the crown jewel of golf in the Scottish Highlands

“Marine & Lawn will reposition the property as Dornoch Station Hotel, honouring the hotel’s original name dating back to 1902, the Station Hotel.

“The hotel is now closed and for the next several months it will undergo comprehensive renovations of all guest rooms, public spaces, exterior and grounds, including the installation of a putting green, fire pits and additional outdoor amenities.”

Owner of Scottish lager giant issues profit warning

Shares in the drinks company that owns Glasgow-based Tennent’s Lager plunged nearly nine per cent after issuing a profit warning this morning.

Dublin-based C&C Group, which also makes Magners Irish cider, cited “consumer spending pressure” and the impact of rail strikes as drags on its performance in an update to the stock market this morning.

Scottish property chief to bow out after 31 years in industry

Commercial property veteran David Davidson is to step down from his post as chairman of Cushman & Wakefield in Scotland.

Mr Davidson, a surveyor, confirmed plans to retire on social media platform LinkedIn. Having recently turned 60, Mr Davidson said that he had “decided to join the growing ranks of “young retirees – effective from April 2023”.

