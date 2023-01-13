A Scottish hotel next to a world-famous golf course is to be closed for “several months” for major renovations following its acquisition by a US real estate business.
Nashville-based Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners acquired the Dornoch Hotel last year for an undisclosed sum to help form part of its Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts collection of sites at premier golf destinations around the world.
It said it will rebrand the property as Dornoch Station Hotel.
The new owner said: “Dornoch Station hotel sits on four picturesque acres just a short walk from the first fairway of Royal Dornoch Golf Club, the crown jewel of golf in the Scottish Highlands
“Marine & Lawn will reposition the property as Dornoch Station Hotel, honouring the hotel’s original name dating back to 1902, the Station Hotel.
“The hotel is now closed and for the next several months it will undergo comprehensive renovations of all guest rooms, public spaces, exterior and grounds, including the installation of a putting green, fire pits and additional outdoor amenities.”
