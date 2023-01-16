The UK Government has reduced the amount of energy bill support for non-domestic customers, including businesses, schools and charities, to £6.97 off for every megawatt hour (MWh) of gas used. Electricity bills, meanwhile, will be discounted by up to £19.61 per MWh.

The announcement has led to Sir Tom Hunter and Lord Willie Haughey highlighting rising energy bills as the biggest financial challenge to businesses across Scotland in the months ahead.

Speaking on their Go Radio Business Show, Lord Haughey noted: “Someone has to explain why the energy companies are actually being allowed to charge people what they’re charging because, on the face of it right now, there’s absolutely no reason to do so.”

Sir Tom agreed, adding: “You and I read a lot about this and I still don’t understand it. I did notice – and I’ve got to check who the chancellor is; I think it’s still Jeremy Hunt today? – well, Jeremy Hunt wrote to Ofgem saying you’re not passing on these price reductions. Surely the Government has the power here to say, come on, enough is enough?”

Lord Haughey added: “Many of these Government bodies such as Ofgem might as well not be there. There’s no rationale for actually having them.

“But the Government certainly must act because the horrors of the energy price increases have not affected business yet but they will do from the first quarter of this year.”

Sir Tom noted that small businesses, in particular, have been adversely affected in terms of the energy subsidy changes.

“Businessmen and businesswomen are striving to do their best . . . but really what can they do?” he asked.

Lord Haughey responded: “Energy is certainly going to be their biggest problem. They need to have a focus on their energy usage like they’ve never had in their lives before. Look at waste. Why are these lights on and why are these ovens on and what are we doing?

“Every single thing needs to be examined then businesses must look at how they can be more economic with the energy they’re using.”