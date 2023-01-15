Rolling stock manufacturer Alstom was this week awarded a £12 million contract to carry out mileage-based modernisation of ScotRail’s Class 334 fleet of 40 trains operating between Glasgow and Edinburgh.
The contract was placed by Eversholt Rail. Eversholt leases the trains to ScotRail, which was renationalised by the Scottish Government last year.
It includes the overhaul of pneumatic and electrical components such as auto-couplers, gangways, batteries, under-frame air valves, toilets, and heating ventilation and air-conditioning in drivers’ cabs.
The Class 334 trains were originally built by Alstom for ScotRail, and entered service in 2001.
Scottish hospitality chief quits role with immediate effect
Shares in Hostmore, the hospitality company that owns the Fridays cocktail bar chain, have plunged by 20 per cent earlier this week following the abrupt departure of its chief executive.
Robert Cook, a former boss of One Devonshire Gardens in Glasgow, has stepped down from his role with immediate effect, the company announced this week.
Analysis: Bigger sticks and fewer carrots as the electric vehicle push continues
The sticks are getting bigger and the carrots are being thinned as the push towards electric mobility continues, with new data out today showing that charging costs for some electric vehicles are now higher than fuelling an equivalent combustion engine motorcar.
The researchers behind this analysis from the RAC are careful to point out that EV drivers who do most of their charging at home are still getting “great value” compared to the cost of petrol or diesel, which has eased somewhat in recent weeks but remains at historically elevated levels.
Iconic London restaurant announces opening date for first Scottish site
Duck & Waffle, the iconic London restaurant brand, has announced a February opening date for its first Scottish restaurant.
The company, which has its flagship on the 40th floor of 110 Bishopsgate in London, will open in the St James Quarter in Edinburgh as its inaugural site north of the Border.
