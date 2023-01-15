Loose leaf tea specialists T2 Tea has confirmed it will close its Glasgow Buchanan Street store after bosses made the decision to end all operations in the UK.

The 61 square metre store was T2’s first store in Scotland opened back in May of 2017.

The Australian firm, which was established in Melbourne, Australia in 1996, cited “unprecedented changes over the past few years” as the reason behind the decision.

READ MORE: Lager and cider giant declares profit warning after tough Christmas

All T2 Tea’s UK stores, including the Glasgow store, will close on February 19, with their UK online store remaining open until February 22.

A statement, issued via social media, said: Dear loyal sippers. Since 2014, we’ve been building our beloved community of tea enthusiasts in the Northern Hemisphere. However, due to unprecedented changes over the past few years, we’ve made the decision to close all operations in the United Kingdom.

“Our stores will remain open until 19 February 2023 and our UK online store until 22 February 2023. For further information, please refer to our FAQs linked in our bio.

“We’d like to thank our dedicated sippers for their support over the years. Warm regards,T2.”