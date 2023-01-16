THE former Oxygen nightclub in Dundee city centre will be turned into flats under proposals soon to be unveiled.
Cullross, the affordable housing specialist, says it will shortly unveil plans to turn the Brown Street site into 72 one and two-bedroom flats, with workshop and commercial units on the ground floor.
A proposal of application notice was submitted to Dundee City Council in December, signifying the formal notice of intent to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week period of consultation.
Two consultations will be held for the project, the first on January 18, and the second February 15 2023, between four and 8pm, at Hampton Hilton at 1 Argyllgait in the city.
Cullross director Mark Beaton said: "We are keen to meet with the community to discuss our early-stage plans for the site and receive feedback on how the community would like them to be developed.”
“The proposals are high-level with a view to speaking to the community and getting their feedback before progressing to a second event in February where more detail will be presented.”
“We have completed a number of developments in the city and are well aware of the housing needs, and we believe the site’s positioning and surrounding uses make it an ideal location for a residential development.”
"As a company, Cullross are always keen for form a strong collaboration with the community. We hope as many residents as possible and businesses and neighbours attend the first information session to hear our initial ideas, and input their thoughts ahead of a second event in February.”
“For those unable to attend we have a dedicated project website equipped with a feedback form and online copies of exhibition boards.”
"We invite the community to attend and look forward to hearing their views.”
