Plans for student accommodation and commercial space at the historic Jock’s Lodge in the Scottish capital have been submitted.

The development will include 191 student rooms. Existing local businesses on the site agreed to its sale "and are committed to the redevelopment of the site, as current facilities are no longer commercially viable", developer Alumno said.

Development will comprise a mix of single bedrooms with shared kitchens and larger studio-style bedrooms.

Facilities provided will include a ground floor lounge, study, gym and social spaces, with cycle storage provision, laundry and storage. External amenity provision includes a rear landscaped courtyard and external terraces at roof level.

Following a pre-application and public engagement process, a series of design changes and developments have been realised it was reduced from eight to seven storeys.

The proposed commercial space will include a new community local food and drink use, replacing the neighbouring Limelite pub, but under the same local ownership.

Let by Heineken UK, the Willow pub, which currently operates on the site, has been relocated to Musselburgh and is now trading as Willow on High Street following an agreement with Heineken. It will operate both at this new location and it is hoped at Jock’s Lodge until the latter is redeveloped.

Alumno is working with arts consultant Matthew Jarratt to deliver a series of sculpture and other artwork commissions which will be integrated into the new building and public realm by Edinburgh-based artist, Kenny Hunter.

David Campbell, founder of Alumno said: "We have listened to the responses of the local community through our thorough consultation process and have reduced the height of the building to accommodate this feedback."

Alumno also said earlier: “The earliest date associated with Jock’s Lodge on historical maps is 1650. The original Jock’s Lodge was the first stop for the change of the horses of the original horse-drawn stagecoach run on the Edinburgh to London journey.”

