FOLLOWING last week's announcement of two Scottish Green Freeports, the British Ports Association (BPA) has congratulated Cromarty Firth and Forth on their success - but also called on the UK and Scottish Governments to consider how ports in all regions can be given the the right conditions to succeed.

The BPA is the national trade association for ports and runs the Scottish Ports Group, the forum for ports in Scotland that covers all the major operations as well as operators in both the selected Freeports.