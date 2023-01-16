An Edinburgh business has helped a Scottish designer's "dreams come true" through its involvement in the BBC television series, Make it at Market.

The Tartan Blanket Co, based in Leith, has teamed up with independent weaver Jess Anne Clements to bring her scarf designs to life and produce a collection on a mass scale.

The designer was one of 30 contestants on the series where she had the opportunity to collaborate with the award-winning sustainable lifestyle brand.

As part of her time on Make it at Market, she was offered business mentorship, and The Tartan Blanket Co was able to offer her the chance to have her woven design "brought to life with colour, craftsmanship and confidence at its core".

She said: “Working with TBCo. has been a game changer for my confidence and design ability.

"It’s been incredible learning how the process works and I’ve already learned so much whilst developing the design for the collection. I can’t thank TBCo enough for the opportunity."

She worked with the award-winning design team to create a sustainable scarf that "honours the craftsmanship behind the art of weaving".

Emma Macdonald, chief executive and co-founder of TBCo, said, “It has been a pleasure working with Jess on this project - we love to champion small businesses, and support independent makers like Jess."

The episode of Make it at Market airs on BBC1 on Thursday January 19 at 4.30pm, and her limited edition collaboration with The Tartan Blanket Co. will be available on tartanblanketco.com.

