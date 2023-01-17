Subsea engineering specialist Ashtead Technology finished 2022 on a high note amid strong levels of activity in the offshore energy market.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, the company reported robust trading in the normally quieter fourth quarter with demand across the wind, oil and gas sectors.

Full-year revenues are expected to be up by approximately 30 per cent at more than £72 million. The fourth-quarter acquisitions of WeSubsea and Hiretech, contributed a combined £1m to reported revenues in 2022.

"In addition to the organic growth achieved, we are delighted to have closed on two successful acquisitions during the year, both of which support us in our goal to provide a wider offering to our customers both in the renewables and oil and gas markets," chief executive Allan Pirie said. "We look forward to continued progress through 2023.”

Ashtead floated on London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in November 2021. The shares closed yesterday's trading 8p lower at 327p, a decline of 2.4%.