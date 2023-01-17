easyJet has announced three new routes to its Scottish network for summer 2023.
The collection of new routes features popular beach and city break destinations in Greece, Turkey and Portugal.
The airline is scheduled to launch twice weekly flights between Glasgow and Lisbon on Tuesdays and Saturdays from June 2.
Flights to Antalya from Edinburgh are also scheduled to launch from June 3, with departures on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while flights between Edinburgh and Santorini will operate on Tuesdays from June 6 all throughout the summer season.
The new flights are among 11 new routes that easyJet has added to its UK network for summer 2023 to some of Europe’s most popular beach and city destinations in Italy, France, The Netherlands, and the Greek Islands as well as Turkey.
The flights to all three destinations are available to book from Tuesday.
Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager commented: “We are delighted to be launching even more new routes from Scotland so that we can provide our customers with an even wider range of fantastic beach and city routes across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East to explore and enjoy.
"We remain committed to strengthening our unrivalled short-haul network and providing affordable and convenient connections for our customers across Scotland, all with great value fares and the warm welcome that our crew are famous for.”
Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport said: “A new year always brings new routes, and January is the perfect time to start thinking and get excited about that sunshine holiday later in the year.
“It’s great to see easyJet adding Antalya and Santorini to its already extensive selection at Edinburgh, and we hope the thought of a summer getaway to these fantastic destinations will provide some excitement to our passengers.”
Christopher Tibbett, Group Head of Airline Relations and Marketing at AGS Airports, said: “This announcement from easyJet is tremendous news as Lisbon is a fantastic city and I’m certain it will be a very popular destination with our passengers when the route launches in June.
“Following easyJet’s announcement late last year that the airline will also operate a twice-weekly service to Porto, Scottish travellers looking to enjoy city breaks in Portugal will be well served the summer at Glasgow.”
