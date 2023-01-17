One of Scotland’s most famous music and nightclub venues is to close.

The Atik in Edinburgh is to close this month after being unable to settle terms with its landlord, it is claimed.

This coming weekend is expected to be the last for the Tollcross club and venue, previously known as the Cavendish, which had hosted bands including The Ramones, The Clash and Pink Floyd, as well as dance nights, said The Edinburgh Reporter.

It also appeared in the T2:Trainspotting movie.

A spokesperson on behalf of Atik Edinburgh said: “We are sad to announce that ATIK Edinburgh will close on Saturday 21 January having not been able to agree a new lease with the landlord.

“We would like to thank our loyal guests who have partied with us over the years and our employees who have helped create lasting memories.

“We are in consultation with our staff and plan to relocate as many as possible. We also hope to return to Edinburgh soon and are looking at a number of sites in the city.”

Hearts chairman steps down from board of Scottish company

Ann Budge, chairman Heart of Midlothian Football Club, is stepping down as non-executive director of Calnex, the Linlithgow-based telecommunications testing specialist.

Ms Budge was an early investor in the company and was “pivotal” in bringing in the Discovery Investment Fund syndicate as investors when the group raised seed investment in 2007.

Capricorn shareholders question management's 'intransigence'

Edinburgh's Capricorn Energy is coming under increasing pressure after asset manager Legal & General said it will take the "unusual step" of voting to oust the senior management team and reject the Scottish-headquartered firm's proposed merger with Israel's NewMed Energy.

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) joins a substantial band of opponents to the NewMed deal led by Palliser Capital, a hedge fund that owns approximately 6.9 per cent of Capricorn's shares and is its third-largest investor.

Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇