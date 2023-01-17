One of Scotland’s most famous music and nightclub venues is to close.
The Atik in Edinburgh is to close this month after being unable to settle terms with its landlord, it is claimed.
This coming weekend is expected to be the last for the Tollcross club and venue, previously known as the Cavendish, which had hosted bands including The Ramones, The Clash and Pink Floyd, as well as dance nights, said The Edinburgh Reporter.
It also appeared in the T2:Trainspotting movie.
A spokesperson on behalf of Atik Edinburgh said: “We are sad to announce that ATIK Edinburgh will close on Saturday 21 January having not been able to agree a new lease with the landlord.
“We would like to thank our loyal guests who have partied with us over the years and our employees who have helped create lasting memories.
“We are in consultation with our staff and plan to relocate as many as possible. We also hope to return to Edinburgh soon and are looking at a number of sites in the city.”
