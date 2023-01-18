DJ Alexander, which describes itself as Scotland’s largest sales and lettings agent, has opened an office in Glasgow’s West End.

The outlet at 303 Byres Road employs 20 people.

READ MORE: Tories look intent on making bad situation worse

DJ Alexander said the opening “reflects the firm’s commitment and optimism about the strength of the Glasgow sales and lettings property market”.

READ MORE: Brexit chickens come home to roost

David Alexander, chief executive of DJ Alexander Scotland Ltd, said: “We are delighted to be opening a new outlet in the West End of Glasgow…The investment in these premises reflects our optimism in the Glasgow market, and we welcome enquiries from homebuyers, property investors, landlords, and tenants.”

READ MORE: Brexit: Now we can all see politicians who are really out of touch

Catherine Bruce, sales and lettings director of the Byres Road branch, said: “The key advantage of having a high street presence is providing an accessible location for our existing and prospective clients to come in, sit down, and have a face-to-face conversation about either a specific property or their general needs as a buyer.

“Nowadays, clients are too often dealing with a call centre.”