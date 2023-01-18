Snow and ice are set to continue to cause disruption in parts of Scotland.

More than 100 schools and nurseries have been forced to keep their doors closed due to the wintry conditions in the Highlands.

The Met Office has now issued a further yellow alert for the north and west of the country lasting until 12pm on Thursday.

The areas affected include the Higlands, Western Isles, Orkney, Shetland, Argyll and Bute, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Hail showers are also likely to develop more widespread lasting overnight and into Thursday morning.

A statement from the forecasters adds: "For areas away from immediate coasts 1-3 cm of additional snow is likely, with 5-10 cm possible for higher ground above about 100m.

"Ice will be an additional hazard, especially where any partial thaw has occurred. By Thursday morning, showers will likely be of rain or hail for coasts, as well as the Northern Isles."

Primary schools in Cannich, Carrbridge, Dingwall and Glenelg were closed, with the Highlands seeing roads including the Struie Road shut due to deep snow.