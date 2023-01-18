Genesis, the premium arm of Hyundai, is to open its first retail outlet in Scotland.

The brand has said it will open a new studio in Edinburgh, its first retail site in the UK outside London.

The new studio will open in the city centre this summer, “reflecting the growing significance of the Scottish market” and building on the company’s flagship sponsorship of the Genesis Scottish Open golf tournament.

The firm said it will be creating new jobs for the central Edinburgh studio and will be hiring “personal assistants and on-site product experts”.

The firm said: “As with all Genesis Studios, visitors will be welcomed by a personal level of hospitality based on Korean customs for welcoming guests. Those who visit will be treated as Genesis’ son-nim - ‘son’ meaning ‘guest’ and ‘nim’ being an honour.

“This reflects the Korean virtue of providing the best to those who step inside your home.”

The studios are described as “elegant spaces inspired by traditional Korean architecture and minimalist interior design”.

“Since launching in 2021 we have seen strong sales in Scotland, and our cars have been recognised two years in a row in the Scottish Car of the Year awards,” said Andrew Pilkington, managing director at Genesis Motor UK.

“The response to Genesis has been very positive in Scotland and we are sure this will continue as we prepare to open our Edinburgh Studio. We are looking forward to recruiting our Edinburgh based retail and support teams and welcoming our Scottish guests this summer.”

Last summer saw the first year as the title sponsor of the Genesis Scottish Open, one of Europe’s most prestigious golf tournaments; the opening of the Studio this summer will enhance the brand’s presence in and around the city as Genesis continues its sponsorship of the Scottish Open.

