A historic hotel in a Scottish village famed for its castle’s film and television appearances has been sold.

The hotel and leisure division of UK property firm Graham + Sibbald said the Red Lion Inn in Doune “created a lot of interest”.

The Red Lion Inn, which is over 200 years old, is located in the centre of Doune, a popular tourist location, once renowned, centuries ago, as a centre for pistol-making and now for its formidable 14th Century castle.

With the famous Doune Castle nearby, which has been featured on screen many times – including being used as the film location for the BBC production of Ivanhoe, the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, as well as the award-winning TV series Game of Thrones, and the film Outlander – the area is also a popular destination for the location visitors, the agent said.

Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “The Red Lion created a lot of interest on the open market given the location and style of unit. After a full marketing campaign we had several parties interested and a sale went through to the new owners in December 2022.”

The Red Lion has a lounge bar, restaurant, meeting or function room, six letting bedrooms, a one-bedroom private flat, an outside sheltered patio terrace, and private car parking.

The purchase consideration was not disclosed but Graham + Sibbald were inviting offers over £195,000.

