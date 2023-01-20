A company whose accessories have sold in some of the world’s most famous golf courses has doubled its online revenues following a significant boost in international sales.

Launched in 2014, Mairead Hume Ltd was created to combine its founder’s passion for Harris Tweed with Scotland’s national game. The company’s Harris Tweed Golf Collection includes luxury products including head covers, putter covers, shoe bags and flat caps, each hand-made in Scotland.

Ms Hume, a former operations director, has sold the collection out of a number of high-profile golf clubs including The Old Course in St Andrews. Meanwhile, online revenues have increased by 200 per cent since August following help from Business Gateway.

“Without the assistance from Business Gateway and DigitalBoost, it would have taken me much longer to digitally upskill and grow my business,” Ms Hume said. “It has been a huge learning curve for me.

“Support from Business Gateway has allowed me to turn a hobby into a sustainable source of income. I can’t thank my adviser, Stephen, enough for all the support and look forward to working with him in the future.”

She accessed Business Gateway’s DigitalBoost programme in May of last year and attended a series of webinars to develop her photography skills and software knowledge. Ms Hume now regularly creates content for the business’ social media channels.

She also worked with her advisor Stephen Cranston to develop a business plan for growth, receiving guidance on refreshed marketing strategies and networking opportunities.

“DigitalBoost training has proved to be an immense help in improving Mairead’s digital marketing skills,” Mr Cranston said.

“It’s been great to see how this has directly impacted her sales, and really demonstrates just how important it is for businesses to invest in their digital operations.”

Delivered by local authorities throughout Scotland, Business Gateway offers a range of resources and support to help firms learn new skills and create opportunities for sustainable growth.