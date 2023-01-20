Scotland-based scientists are among the team celebrating the successful test flight of what is claimed to be "the largest aircraft in the world to be powered by a hydrogen-electric engine".
The Orkney-based European Marine Energy Centre, Aeristech and ZeroAvia’s joint HyFlyer II programme has reached a milestone with the maiden flight of its 19-seat Dornier 228 testbed aircraft, retrofitted with a full-size prototype hydrogen-electric powertrain on the left wing of the aircraft.
The flight took place from the research and development facility at Cotswold Airport in Gloucestershire, and lasted 10 minutes, on Thursday.
ZeroAvia will now work towards its certifiable configuration to deliver commercial routes using the technology by 2025.
The Dornier 228 will conduct a series of test flights from Kemble and later demonstration flights from other airports. Almost exactly two years ago, ZeroAvia conducted the first of more than 30 flights of a six-seat Piper Malibu aircraft using a 250kW hydrogen-electric powertrain.
The hydrogen-electric powertrain on board was fuelled using compressed gaseous hydrogen produced with an on-site electrolyser.
To enable hydrogen production on site, ZeroAvia and EMEC delivered and operated the Hydrogen Airport Refuelling Ecosystem, described as “a microcosm of what infrastructure will look like in terms of green hydrogen production, storage, refuelling and fuel cell powered flight".
The system’s electrolyser capacity was doubled earlier this year from its initial design for the latest project.
Val Miftakhov, founder and chief executive of California-based ZeroAvia said: “This is a major moment, not just for ZeroAvia, but for the aviation industry as a whole, as it shows that true zero-emission commercial flight is only a few years away.
“The first flight of our 19-seat aircraft shows just how scalable our technology is and highlights the rapid progress of zero-emission propulsion.
"This is only the beginning - we are building the future of sustainable, zero climate impact aviation.
“Our approach is the best solution to accelerate clean aviation at scale.
“Congratulations to everyone on our team and all of our partners and stakeholders for the collective effort that brought us to this monumental day in history.”
Scottish airline Loganair is among those seeking to develop hydrogen-powered aircraft.
£100m deal could spark jobs boom in Scotland's island communities
Scotland's island communities are to receive £100 million in a landmark deal that could spark a jobs boom in areas battling depopulation.
The funds will be invested in Orkney, Shetland and the Outer Hebrides after an agreement was signed by UK and Scottish government ministers and council leaders.
Digital boost for luxury Scottish golfing accessories firm
A company whose accessories have sold in some of the world’s most famous golf courses has doubled its online revenues following a significant boost in international sales.
Launched in 2014, Mairead Hume Ltd was created to combine its founder’s passion for Harris Tweed with Scotland’s national game.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here