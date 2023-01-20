Plans have been bought forward for new homes and businesses on the same site in the Scottish capital.

AMA (New Town) Ltd has submitted plans for a new development on the site of the former Clermiston Clinic on Rannoch Terrace in Edinburgh which includes business use on the ground floor and 18 residential apartments with associated amenity space above.

The proposal by 3DReid "considers sustainable densification in a suburban setting, through a delivery of affordable housing". The mix includes one, two and three bed flats.

The amenity area has a communal roof garden “that directly engages with the deck access apartments, whilst providing a high quality dedicated external space to all those who reside in the development”.

The garden “creates a safe and private space for residents to enjoy, and supplements access to surrounding green space and local amenity including Clermiston Park to the north”.

Murray Faughnan, technical coordinator at AMA, said: “We are excited to be working with 3DReid on this project to provide new affordable homes and commercial space, in line with AMA’s core values of placemaking through high-quality and considered design.

“The proposals look to enhance the local area, contributing to the wider Drumbrae Community Hub, while also pioneering and reinforcing The City of Edinburgh Council’s plans to provide greener, healthier ‘20-minute neighbourhoods’ within the city.”

Darren Park, associate director at 3DReid, said: “The proposals will bring a new vibrancy to this derelict suburban site and satisfy demand for affordable homes close to the city centre.

“The design is composed of three architectural elements - a base, a tower and a terrace. The massing responds to the immediate context and looks to positively address the wider city and green space to the north, with generously proportioned flats and the communal garden providing key amenity to future residents.”

High oil price drives office deals

The take-up of office space in Aberdeen nearly doubled last year, boosted by higher oil prices, new figures show.

The commitment by oil and gas giant Shell to a 100,00 square foot space at The Silver Fin Building was a major contributor as take up reached 385,583 sq ft in the city, up 96 per cent on 2021, analysis from property firm Knight Frank found.

Analysis: Employment rules must be adhered to when hard decisions are made

Looking forward, employers will no doubt welcome opportunities to grow and develop their businesses.

However, whilst we would hope that 2023 will be prosperous for commercial activity, given the current economic pressures on most businesses, employers may also be looking at ways to reduce their overheads while maintaining profitability.

Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇