One of Scotland’s most famous music and nightclub venues has closed its doors for good after its last dance this weekend.
The Atik in Edinburgh closed after being unable to settle terms with its landlord, it is claimed.
The Tollcross club and venue, previously known as the Cavendish, hosted bands including The Ramones, The Clash and Pink Floyd, as well as dance nights.
It held its last night on Saturday. The Atik staff said: "Thank you to everyone who has partied with us, thank you to everyone who has stuck by us, thank you to all of our staff, DJs, managers, photographers, lighting techs, promoters and everyone who has been there through the glory days that have been Atik
"Atik in one form or another is one of Edinburgh’s oldest nightlife institutions and we’ve made some of the greatest memories with someone of the best people in the most amazing city in the world."
Hearts chairman steps down at Scottish company
Ann Budge, chairman Heart of Midlothian Football Club, is stepping down as non-executive director of Calnex, the Linlithgow-based telecommunications testing specialist.
Ms Budge was an early investor in the company and was “pivotal” in bringing in the Discovery Investment Fund syndicate as investors when the group raised seed investment in 2007.
Car trader Cazoo consults on Scottish exit putting 100 jobs in jeopardy
Online used car dealer Cazoo is this week consulting with staff on the closure of all three of its sites in Scotland in a move that could lead to the loss of about 100 jobs.
Scottish staff were told on Wednesday that the company is launching a two-week consultation process across its facilities in Edinburgh, Livingston, and Grangemouth.
Lettings agent opens in Glasgow’s West End
DJ Alexander, which describes itself as Scotland’s largest sales and lettings agent, has opened an office in Glasgow’s West End.
The outlet at 303 Byres Road employs 20 people. DJ Alexander said the opening “reflects the firm’s commitment and optimism about the strength of the Glasgow sales and lettings property market”.
