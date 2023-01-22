One of Scotland’s most famous music and nightclub venues has closed its doors for good after its last dance this weekend.

The Atik in Edinburgh closed after being unable to settle terms with its landlord, it is claimed.

The Tollcross club and venue, previously known as the Cavendish, hosted bands including The Ramones, The Clash and Pink Floyd, as well as dance nights.

'We are in consultation with our staff and plan to relocate as many as possible.' (Image: Google)

It held its last night on Saturday. The Atik staff said: "Thank you to everyone who has partied with us, thank you to everyone who has stuck by us, thank you to all of our staff, DJs, managers, photographers, lighting techs, promoters and everyone who has been there through the glory days that have been Atik

"Atik in one form or another is one of Edinburgh’s oldest nightlife institutions and we’ve made some of the greatest memories with someone of the best people in the most amazing city in the world."

Hearts chairman steps down at Scottish company

Ann Budge, chairman Heart of Midlothian Football Club, is stepping down as non-executive director of Calnex, the Linlithgow-based telecommunications testing specialist.

The company said Ms Budge, who will be retiring as a non-executive director of Calnex on February 28, had made a 'significant contribution' to the business. (Image: SNS)

Ms Budge was an early investor in the company and was “pivotal” in bringing in the Discovery Investment Fund syndicate as investors when the group raised seed investment in 2007.

Car trader Cazoo consults on Scottish exit putting 100 jobs in jeopardy

Online used car dealer Cazoo is this week consulting with staff on the closure of all three of its sites in Scotland in a move that could lead to the loss of about 100 jobs.

The cost of transporting cars to Scotland was cited as one of the reasons for the move, according to an employee who was part of that meeting. (Image: Google)

Scottish staff were told on Wednesday that the company is launching a two-week consultation process across its facilities in Edinburgh, Livingston, and Grangemouth.

Lettings agent opens in Glasgow’s West End

DJ Alexander, which describes itself as Scotland’s largest sales and lettings agent, has opened an office in Glasgow’s West End.

'Nowadays, clients are too often dealing with a call centre.' (Image: Alexander)

The outlet at 303 Byres Road employs 20 people. DJ Alexander said the opening “reflects the firm’s commitment and optimism about the strength of the Glasgow sales and lettings property market”.

The Herald turns 240 in 2023 and, to mark the date, we are offering our best subscription deal to date: 12 months for just £24. Click here to find out more and subscribe.👇