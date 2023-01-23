LAST week’s decision by the Scottish Government to axe rent freeze in Scotland from April is an example of why government should not get involved in private enterprise, according to entrepreneur Lord Willie Haughey.
He was referring to Patrick Harvie, the Scottish Greens co-leader, in what many have said is an embarrassing climbdown for the government, confirming that the rent freeze would go with landlords now permitted to increase rent by 3 per cent.
Emergency legislation, freezing rents in Scotland for tenants until March 31, was brought in last October with landlords at the time expressing both anger and concern over the policy. Some said it would lead to landlords leaving the sector and have a detrimental effect on the private housing market.
Mr Harvie, who is also the Scottish Government’s Tenants Rights’ Minister, also said that changes to the Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) Act will mean the safeguard for private landlords will be amended, allowing them to apply for increases of up to 6% to help cover certain increases in costs in defined and limited circumstances.
Enforcement of evictions will continue to be prevented for all tenants except in a number of specified circumstances.
Lord Haughey stressed the importance of engaging with industry experts and taking advice before introducing any new legislation and appealed to the Scottish Government: “Please, before you come with any bills, get the experts in and your SpAds (special advisers) and look at the downsides.”
Agreeing with Lord Haughey, Sir Tom added: “This wasn’t thought through. The initial thought was that a rent freeze was good but if they had brought in the industry and listened to make informed policy … they didn’t. I am glad you are calling this out because it shouldn’t be allowed.”
The current problem with housing, particularly social and affordable housing, is the cost of building homes, said Lord Haughey. “We must focus on getting the cost of building homes down so that people’s costs per month are not 52% of their income – we need to work to get that dramatically reduced.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here