One of Scotland's best-known family businesses has appointed a new managing director to take over from the son of its founder.

Stuart Common, 36, has has taken over from Mac Mackie as head of ice cream brand Mackie's of Scotland. He has secured the role after working at the family business for more than 16 years at the Aberdeenshire firm, latterly as sales and marketing director.

Mr Mackie, 56, is taking on the role of executive chairman with a more strategic overview of the business and its development.

Mr Mackie, who took over in 1998 as MD from his father Maitland Mackie, said: “Stuart has already become an integral part of our senior management team over the last decade and I’m confident that he’s the right person to step into our MD role.

“He embodies the culture that underpins everything we do, not to mention his close ties with our largest supermarket, wholesale and foodservice trade accounts, many of which he personally established and built up.

“We’re putting in place the foundations for the business to continue to flourish. Stuart is young enough to thrive in the role for many years to come and will drive our agenda of growth, development and change.”

The company said it remains a family business Mr Mackie's sister, Kirstin McNutt, continuing in her role as head of new product development. Mr Mackie's nephew, Angus Hayhow, also recently joined the business making him the fifth generation to work within the operation.

Born and raised in Edinburgh, Mr Common started working at Mackie’s in 2006 on a year-long placement during his studies at Robert Gordon University. While there, he began to forge a career in sales before moving to Aberdeen Journals in 2011.

The former Balerno High School pupil returned to Mackie’s in 2012 as national account manager, taking responsibility for Mackie’s largest accounts, and progressed to sales director in 2019. He took on an expanded sales and marketing director role in early 2022. Since 2019, Mackie’s has seen its turnover grow from £16.7 million to £18.5m in 2021.

“Mackie’s is a company that refuses to stand still, which is a huge source of motivation for me and my colleagues," Mr Common said.

“I’ve enjoyed being part of a management team with such clear commitment to change, growth and internal investment to build and prepare for the future. The shared vision of continued growth and diversification is testament to the leadership that we have had in place since our inception as an ice cream business in 1986 and chocolate maker since 2016."

He added: “Mac has left a tremendous legacy, his hard work and determination has helped bring Mackie’s to the fore, and I am excited to develop the brand further and, with his continued guidance, continue pushing Mackie’s forward as one of Scotland’s best food companies, expanding sales around the world and furthering the sustainability goals at the heart of the company.”

