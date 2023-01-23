Loch Lomond Group has secured listings in Asda for three new malt whiskies ahead of Burns Night (January 25).
The Loch Lomond 10-year-old single malt whisky, classic single malt, and Glen Scotia Campbeltown Harbour malt whisky are now available in 50 Asda stores north of the Border and online.
The distiller said it now has 13 products on sale within Asda stores, joining the 1-litre version of company’s Glen’s vodka that has been listed nationwide, as well as online.
Justin Lyle, national account manager for Loch Lomond Group, said: “It’s brilliant to be further developing our relationship with Asda which will enable us to offer wider distribution of our products across Scotland.
“Our Loch Lomond single malt whisky products are distilled in our signature style with notes of orchard fruits, honey, and vanilla with a wood smoke finish. Our Glen Scotia Campbeltown Harbour is the perfect single malt whisky filled with toffee and caramel notes that complement the touch of sea spray savouriness from our coastal maturation.
“It’s great to share our unique, high quality local Scotch whisky with Asda customers just in time for Burns Night.”
Ashley Connolly, local buying manager for Scotland at Asda, added: “We are pleased to continue our successful partnership with the Loch Lomond Group by adding three new Scotch whisky products into over 50 stores across Scotland, we know our customers love this famous Scottish brand and it’s great to see the company grow with us and further increase their distribution and reach across Scotland.
“We are always on the lookout for new, innovative and quality products from local suppliers and these new whisky lines are exactly that, we are confident our customer will enjoy these as a wee dram as part of their Burns Night celebrations.”
