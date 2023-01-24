Farming
By Alec Ross
NEARLY 700 rural businesses with projects that protect the environment and mitigate the impact of climate change will share more than £14 million this year from the 2022 Agri-Environment Climate Scheme (AECS). In addition, the Scottish Government has announced that this year’s £5m Agriculture Transformation Fund (ATF) will extend support for slurry storage.
Seeking support for slurry storage has been a lobbying priority for NFU Scotland as farmers and crofters prepare their businesses to meet the requirements of The Water Environment Controlled Activities (Scotland) Amendment Regulations of 2021.
The Scottish Government has also announced that the forthcoming round AECS will target and support its ambition to double the amount of land under organic management by 2026.
Announcing the funding at Stagehall Farm, Selkirkshire last week, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Our £14 million of support will help hundreds of farmers, land managers and producers to thrive, while backing our climate change agenda and our response to the biodiversity challenge”.
NFUS Director of Policy Jonnie Hall said: “AECS continues to play a fundamental role in supporting Scottish farmers and crofters. We welcome the announcement of 680 successful applicants under AECS 2022 sharing £14 million, although it’s disappointing, given that agri-environmental actions can bring benefits without significant cost, that some popular elements, including improving public access, have been removed”.
“On a positive note, we welcome the dedicated ATF funding for slurry and digestate storage. The £5 million available represents a significant step towards helping businesses to improve efficiency and meet the requirements of the water environment regulations. It sends a clear message that ambitions to reduce emissions cannot come at the cost of eroding important food producing businesses critical to rural economic wellbeing, especially that or more remote locations”.
Round-up
C&D Auction Marts held its fortnightly sale of store cattle in Dumfries yesterday, and a full attendance of buyers cattle ensured a brisk sale. Highlights included Limousin heifers from FR Henderson & Son, Kirkbride being sold to £1,450 / head and 304p/kg respectively to Lantonside. Meanwhile, British Blue bullocks from South Carthat sold sold to £1,390.
In Ayr, Messrs Craig Wilson sold 496 Cast Sheep and 1,654 prime hoggets. Well fleshed sheep sold easily, weathered and lean hogs less so, with the sale averaging 242p/kg or £104 / head. Top price was £144 for a pen of strong Texels from MacNairston Farm, with 310p/kg for Beltexes from Keyshill.
Prime heifers and bullocks showed highly encouraging upward trends in Carlisle, with equal numbers of heifers and beef bred bullocks up 13p/kg and 9p/kg on the week respectively. Dairy bred young bulls bucked a slightly downwards trend in the sector by averaging 180p/kilo, 11p/kg up on the week. Cast dairy cows, up 7p/kg on the week, continue to be in demand. 1,751 hoggs averaged 368p/kg, up 6p/kg on the week.
At Lanark, Lawrie and Symington forwarded 106 cattle comprising 36 bullocks and heifers and 70 cast cows. Limousin heifers from Hill Farm, Strathaven sold to 304p/kg to H Black Butchers, Lanark and to £1,946 from the same home. Limousin bullocks sold to 290p/kg (twice) from Walkerdyke Farm, Strathaven and Brockwoodlees Farm to Bowland Foods, Preston. Beef cows sold to £1,970 from Toxside Farm, Gorebridge. Meanwhile, dairy cows sold to £1,670 per head from Craigthornhill Farm, Strathaven.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here