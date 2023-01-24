They are a vision of how the future of one of Scotland's premier retail streets could look.

A reimagined Buchanan Street with a new urban development and streets was something which sounded bold and radical 12 months ago.

Owner of Buchanan Galleries, Landsec, announced plans to demolish the mall and now as consultation enters a third and final phase, first images of what could replace it have been revealed.

The images reflect how the proposals for key parts of the £800million plus development have evolved following extensive consultation with the public, local community, and other city groups and businesses.

Buchanan Street - a new era could see concert hall steps removed (Image: Landsec)

Feedback from the second stage of consultation demonstrated a desire for the plans to boost the day and night-time economies in the city and accommodate world-class shopping and a diverse mix of places to live, work and play.

One notable difference is the entrance to the Royal Concert Hall. The steps would be gone, not a public space.

A public space or pavilion area could be an option (Image: Landsec)

Designers say removing the steps would allow a new lower level entrance to the building while creating a larger public space and home for the statue of the late First Minister Donald Dewar.

One of the aims is to reintroduce a variety of flagship and independent shops and restaurants into the site and improve access to the key transport hubs of Queen Street station, Buchanan Street bus station and Buchanan Street subway.

An opened up Buchanan Street looking to Sauchiehall Street (Image: Landsec)

A key element of the masterplan is the improvement and extension of fully accessible public spaces which will be enriched by trees and planting. Two key areas that will be tested with people taking part in the consultation are the creation of a new public park or building above the railway on Cathedral Street, and potential options to add a new and fully accessible street level entrance and gathering place at the Royal Concert Hall.

Another option for area outside Royal Concert Hall would be lowered steps (Image: Landsec)

The removal of Buchanan Galleries, which is currently joined to the Royal Concert Hall, would also allow for the extension of Sauchiehall Street to the east of the city, strengthening the iconic Glasgow grid and significantly improving connectivity and safety as people move around the area.

Evolving work by the expert design team has revealed that the removal of the Sauchiehall portion of Buchanan Galleries would result in a challenge in retaining the Royal Concert Hall steps in their current shape.

However, Landsec said they fully recognise they serve as an important space for public gatherings, so the designers have carefully and thoughtfully proposed innovative options that include replacement steps with improved accessibility for all, which would also contribute to an overall increase in the amount of public space.

The designs also include the addition of a new public space to encourage more visitors into the heart of the city centre from across Glasgow, Scotland and further afield, supporting both local businesses and the wider community. Proposed options include the creation of an attractive public park or pavilion that would enable cultural and community events and activities to take place.

Buchanan Galleries would be demolished to create new look (Image: Landsec)

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “These new images illustrate the sheer scale of the transformation involved in the proposals for Buchanan Street. Glaswegians care about their built environment and want to have quality public spaces that respect and build on shared history, so it’s important they take the opportunity to help shape the change our city centre demands.”

The final phase of the consultation begins on Thursday with drop in sessions at Buchanan Galleries.

Dundas Street could be opened up near subway (Image: Landsec)

Nick Davis, Head of Retail Development, Landsec said: “This is the final opportunity for people to give feedback on key elements of the development, and we would encourage everyone to share their views and contribute to the third stage of the consultation.”

More than 410 construction jobs could be created each year during the build phase leading to over 13,500 permanent jobs for the city centre. On completion this will result in over £1.5bn of Gross Value Added to the economy each year.

Stuart Patrick CBE Chief Executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce said: “Glasgow is the engine of the Scottish economy, and this proposed development will support the city in rebuilding its competitive advantage, making a major contribution to post-covid recovery, and ensuring Glasgow remains an attractive and sustainable place in which to live, work, study, visit and invest.”