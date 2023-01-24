One of Scotland's best-known family businesses has appointed a new managing director to take over from the son of its founder.

Stuart Common, 36, has has taken over from Mac Mackie as head of ice cream brand Mackie's of Scotland. He has been with the Aberdeenshire firm for16 years, latterly as sales and marketing director.

Mr Mackie, 56, becomes executive chairman with a more strategic overview of business development.

Mr Mackie, who took over in 1998 as managing director from his father Maitland Mackie, said: “Stuart has already become an integral part of our senior management team over the last decade and I’m confident that he’s the right person to step into our MD role."

Mr Common said he enjoys being part of a management team with "such clear commitment" to change and internal investment: "The shared vision of continued growth and diversification is testament to the leadership that we have had in place since our inception as an ice cream business in 1986 and chocolate maker since 2016."