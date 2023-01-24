AN early 19th century property in a private estate near Ayr, with fishing rights on the River Doon, has been put up for sale.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is bringing the C-listed Hollybush House, which has been used as a hotel and latterly a residential care facility, to market as a development opportunity.

Kevin Bell, partner at Shepherd, said the main building, together with an annexed accommodation block and two cottages on the estate, “offer scope for a variety of uses subject to planning”.

Mr Bell said: “As such we expect keen interest in the property from buyers across the UK.”

Offers over £750,000 are being sought.

Shepherd said: “Located in the settlement of Hollybush, a small cluster of houses around seven miles south-east of Ayr on the A713, Hollybush House offers an attractive yet accessible rural setting with agricultural land use predominating in the wider area.”

It added that Hollybush House itself is the largest and oldest building on the 34-acre estate with the “accommodation including a range of attractive and generously proportioned public rooms together with the main kitchen, associated stores and staff areas”.

The first floor includes seven bedrooms, with Shepherd noting all of these are large and have en-suite facilities, with the remainder of the upper floor including management offices and two guest suites.

Shepherd said: “Transport links from the A77/M77 to the Central Belt are excellent and there is a regular rail service between Ayr and Glasgow. Prestwick Airport is immediately north of Ayr which caters for a range of passenger and freight traffic. The drive time to Ayr is 15 minutes and Glasgow one hour.”

It noted the accommodation annexe was a modern building over three main levels. This property includes a main reception area with two staff offices and 14 bedrooms, staff facilities and additional space used until recently as a laundry room and gym.

Shepherd noted there was also an “activity centre”, with one large classroom and three offices.

It added: “Elsewhere on the estate are two attractive cottages one of which has recently been used as an office. There is also a useful steel-framed storage building adjacent to the main car park.

Mr Bell said: “Hollybush House is an attractive period building set within a private estate which benefits from fishing rights on the River Doon.”

Shepherd said a closing date for offers is likely to be set.