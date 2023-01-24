Prominent Scottish businessman and former Whyte & Mackay chief Michael Lunn has died at the age of 80 following a short illness.

Mr Lunn finished his lengthy business career at Wolfcraig Distillers, where he was a founding partner alongside his son Jamie Lunn, business partner John Moore and renowned master blenders Richard Paterson and Ian Macmillan. He worked up until the day before he passed away.

He was with Whyte & Mackay for 17 years up to 1995, latterly as chairman and chief executive. He thereafter held senior management positions at the NHS, Paramount, Unwins Wine Group, Bernard Matthew Farms, Scottish Enterprise, and Tiso.

He joined the founding team of Wolfcraig Distillers in 2020, reuniting with his former Whyte & Mackay colleague Mr Paterson. Mr Paterson described Mr Lunn as a "man on a mission".

“We met back in 1978, when he was Whyte & Mackay’s marketing director," he said. "He was young, energetic, and full of drive with a relentless passion to succeed, determined to make his mark.

“This attitude would never leave him. It is truly remarkable that even in his 80th year he was able to join us for our weekly board meeting in his final days; his passionate drive was still very much in evidence.

"Michael was clearly still a man on a mission to bring the same success to Wolfcraig as he had done for the brands of Whyte & Mackay. He will be greatly missed, but his spirit will always be with us."

Mr Lunn's son Jamie added: "The fact that my dad was in the boardroom room right up until the day before he passed showed his passion and desire to help make the Wolfcraig vision a reality. His expertise, kindness and sharp wit will be greatly missed by the whole team.

“He always made time to speak to everybody collectively and individually and always offered his support. I will miss our Thursday board meetings, but will miss him more deeply on a personal level.

“We will continue to push the business forward and make our vision a reality. Thank you for everything, dad".

Mr Lunn is survived by his wife Jennifer, his children; Stuart, Victoria, Jamie and Alex, along with his 10 grandchildren.

