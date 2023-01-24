MCGILL’S Buses has ramped up its investment in the new inter-city coach service it runs across Scotland and into the north of England with FlixBus of Germany.

James and Sandy Easdale, owners of Greenock-based McGill’s, are to spend £10 million to add 18 start-of-the-art Volvo buses to the fleet which operates on the FlixBus network.

It comes after McGill’s and FlixBus launched a new inter-city service in Scotland in August, initially connecting Glasgow and Aberdeen and calling in at Stirling and Perth.

On Monday, the two companies announced plans to expand the service, putting 25 coaches on the road. Services are now offered between Scottish cities in Scotland and Newcastle, Manchester, and Leeds.

The routes for the new vehicles will be unveiled later in 2023.

Sandy Easdale said: “Our partnership with FlixBus has been a resounding success for both parties and there was a clear determination to build on the successful service that has already been established.

“We’ve stepped up with a £10m investment to buy new state-of-the-art coaches that will equip us for the expansion we have planned. That is good news for passengers who will benefit from great value travel around Great Britain. It will also mean we will be creating new jobs as we announce the routes and the services start to get going.

“Between our FlixBus partnership, our purchase of Xplore Dundee and our acquisition of the Scotland East business from First Bus, we are firm in our desire to keep building the McGill’s Buses business and brand.”

James Easdale added: “We’re delighted to reveal the new investment into the FlixBus initiative and we look forward to announcing the new routes later this year.

“Last summer, the wider FlixBus group carried 34 million passengers over its summer season and McGill’s wants to be an integral part in growing that even further as FlixBus expands its UK services in the coming years.

“Sandy and I are continuously looking for opportunities to invest, whether that be through McGill’s or our property and manufacturing interests, and whilst the economic outlook is looking more challenging, we still believe 2023 and 2024 will bring openings to create jobs and growth within our businesses.”