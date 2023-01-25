One of the world’s leading hotel groups has debuted their new hotel brand in Scotland.

Hyatt has taken over the SCHLOSS Roxburghe Hotel & Golf Course near Kelso in the Scottish Borders.

The SCHLOSS Roxburghe hotel is the first Hyatt hotel to open its doors in Scotland and the 14th property in the UK.

It marks the UK debut of their 'Destination by Hyatt' brand, joining their existing portfolio of Destination by Hyatt hotels in Sardinia, Ibiza and America.

Formerly owned by the Duke of Roxburghe, the imposing Georgian country mansion has a history that dates back to the 12th century.

Hyatt Hotels has fully transformed the countryside property into a luxury retreat, with the addition of 58 rooms and suites, a state-of-the-art spa and 12 classically designed Scottish cottages.

SCHLOSS Roxburghe (Image: Hyatt)

Jörg Lindner, founder and managing partner at 12.18. Group said: “SCHLOSS Roxburghe is a property of distinction that is now fully transformed into a charming and historic retreat.

“We are proud to realize this exciting project with Hyatt and add such an incredible property to the diverse collection of luxury and upscale independent hotels, resorts and residences within the Destination by Hyatt portfolio.”

“As the first Hyatt hotel to open its doors in Scotland and the 14th property in the UK, this immersive country retreat reflects the growing demand from World of Hyatt members and guests for discovery-filled experiences in some of Britain’s most sought-after locations,” said Arnaud de Saint-Exupery, area vice president of Hyatt in the United Kingdom and Ireland. “We are delighted by the introduction of this Destination by Hyatt property to our diverse and fast-growing UK portfolio.”

Back in June last year, Hyatt also announced plans for a new Edinburgh hotel under its lifestyle Hyatt Centric brand.

The 349-room Hyatt Centric Edinburgh Haymarket is set to open in 2025.