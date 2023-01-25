The owner of a popular Ayrshire golfing destination has said it will create up to 30 new jobs this spring following the £250,000 redevelopment of one of its key venues.

SimpsInns is overhauling its existing bar and restaurant on Kilwinning Road in Irvine to create "The Potting Shed at Si!", which is attached to the group's flagship Gailes Hotel & Spa. The company is taking applications for a variety of positions including vacancies for chefs at all levels, the front of house team, duty managers and an operations manager.

“We’ve shaken things up at Si! and are delighted to introduce one of Ayrshire’s trendiest new meeting places where flavours and ideas from our global travels have come together at The Potting Shed,” said senior manager Jack Simpson, who is leading the project.

On the ground floor, The Potting Shed will seat up to 80 people in the new space that will include a dedicated dog-friendly area along with informal seating available throughout the day.

Upstairs, The Terrace bar and restaurant will seat diners both inside and on the newly-refurbished heated outdoor balcony.

Headquartered in Irvine, family-owned SimpsInns currently employs about 280 people across its venues which include the Gailes, the Waterside Hotel at West Kilbride, and Old Loans Inn near Troon. The group said this latest refurbishement brings the total amount invested recently across the portfolio to more over £3 million.

“Following a four-month, £250,000 makeover, we can’t wait to welcome guests to The Potting Shed and The Terrace from spring 2023," owner and co-founder Malcolm Simpson said. "We’re committed to exceeding our guests’ expectations and continually invest in our hotel and leisure facilities to make them the very best they can be."

NewMed merger 'significantly' less likely as Capricorn caves in

Israel’s NewMed Energy has said its proposed merger with Edinburgh-based Capricorn is now “significantly” less likely to go ahead following a mass exodus of board members at the Scottish company.

Five board members at Capricorn including chief executive Simon Thomson resigned with immediate effect yesterday, and two more will follow in the coming days. Capricorn said it will also postpone the vote on its controversial merger with NewMed.

Landmark Teacher building in Glasgow leased to Sonder of San Francisco

A San Francisco-based “next generation” hospitality company has leased the top floor of the renowned Teacher Building on Glasgow’s St Enoch Square, where there are also plans for a city centre bar and restaurant on the ground and lower ground floors.

Sonder has signed a lease to operate 25 serviced apartments for short-term accommodation, following an “extensive” refurbishment by the landlord. The accommodation will build on Sonder’s two existing serviced apartment properties in Scotland – Royal Garden Apartments in Edinburgh’s New Town, and at Minerva Way in Finnieston, Glasgow.

