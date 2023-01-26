SimpsInns has said it will create up to 30 new jobs this spring following the £250,000 redevelopment of one of its venues.

Family-owned SimpsInns is overhauling its existing bar and restaurant on Kilwinning Road in Irvine to create "The Potting Shed at Si!". The company is taking applications for jobs at all levels including chefs, the front of house team, duty managers and an operations manager.

“We’ve shaken things up at Si! and are delighted to introduce one of Ayrshire’s trendiest new meeting places where flavours and ideas from our global travels have come together at The Potting Shed,” said senior manager Jack Simpson, who is leading the project.

On the ground floor, The Potting Shed will seat up to 80 people in the new space that will include a dedicated dog-friendly area. Upstairs, The Terrace bar and restaurant will seat diners both inside and out on the newly-refurbished heated balcony.

SimpsInns currently employs about 280 people across its venues which include the Gailes, the Waterside Hotel at West Kilbride, and Old Loans Inn near Troon.