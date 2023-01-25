By Scott Wright
SHARES in JD Wetherspoon lost six per cent of their worth yesterday after the pub giant said sales continue to lag pre-pandemic levels, as chairman Tim Martin renewed his attack on the tax burden faced by the hospitality industry.
Wetherspoon reported that like-for-like sales were 13.1% higher in the 25 weeks to January 23, a period covering the crucial festive period, than the same spell a year earlier. However, sales were 0.7% lower versus the 25 weeks to January 26, 2020, immediately before the pandemic.
Like-for-like sales in the most recent 12 weeks were 17.8% higher than last time but 2% adrift of the pre-pandemic period.
READ MORE: Lager and cider maker C&C issues profit warning after tough Christmas
Mr Martin said Wetherspoon is “cautiously optimistic” about its prospects for the current financial year, despite the company noting that costs in the hospitality industry are “far higher than the pre-pandemic period, especially in respect of labour, food, energy and maintenance”.
But Mr Martin declared: “The biggest threat to the hospitality industry is the vast disparity in tax treatment between pubs and restaurants and supermarkets.
“Supermarkets pay zero VAT (value-added tax) in respect of food sales, whereas pubs and restaurants pay 20%. This tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.”
READ MORE: Hospitality firms defy challenges to invest in major Scottish city
He added: “Unless the industry campaigns strongly for equality, it will inevitably shrink relative to supermarkets, which will not help high streets, tourism, the economy overall, or the ancient institution of the pub.”
Russ Mould, investment director at stockbroker AJ Bell, said it is “damaging” for Wetherspoon that “trading is still behind where it was pre-pandemic”.
He added: “Wetherspoons has always had a model of prizing volume over margins, so when you consider how fast costs are rising it is not surprising profitability is under pressure.
“Outspoken chair Tim Martin points to the threat posed by supermarkets, with people buying booze in stores and drinking at home – a situation he notes is exacerbated by the disparity in tax treatment.
“Barring some kind of concession by the government, all Wetherspoons can do is redouble its efforts to make its venues appealing places for people to visit, rather than just somewhere to buy relatively inexpensive drinks.”
Wetherspoon said yesterday that it currently had 35 pubs up for sale, and currently has a trading estate of 844.
The company noted that its net debt stood at £745m at January 23, around £60m lower than the level reported at the same stage in its 2020 financial year, prior to the pandemic.
Shares close the day down 28.71p at 450.29p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel