Farming

By Alec Ross

An impressive turnout of 1,703 prime hoggs at Newton Stewart yesterday achieved an average of 230p/kg, with the best export hoggs making 245p/kg and above up, topping at 292p/kg for a pen of Beltexes from Tormitchell.

Heavy sheep were still in demand, topping at £138 for a pen of topping Suffolks from Glenrazzie House. Continental bred hoggs with flesh met with demand with leaner hoggs harder to sell.

C&D Auction Marts held its weekly sale of Primestock in Dumfries.

R Johnstone & Son, Butchers, Annan, purchased the days top priced prime heifer at 300p/kg from weekly consigner J Jardine, Yett.

OTM’s were again easily sold, while a mixed show of suckler cross cows sold to 202p/kg for Newbarns and £1591 for Foregirth.

Monday saw Messrs Harrison & Hetherington Ltd sell 113 Clean cattle, 88 Cast cows, 1677 prime hoggs and 896 cast sheep at Longtown.

Bullocks averaged 279p/kg and sold to 300p / kg on two occasions. Heifers averaged 287p/kg and sold to 328p/kg. Trade for cast cows remained strong at 203p/kg and sold to 257p/kg and £2139 / head.

Hoggs averaged 238p/kg (+8p on the week) and £104 per head and sold to £155 for Texel hoggs. Beltex hoggs topped the market at £306p/kg. Cast sheep (896) averaged £83 and sold to £152 for Texel ewes.

Heavy ewes averaged £119 / head while light ewes sold to £137 / head for Cheviots.There was a small and select show of better quality younger calves at Dumfries on Monday, topped by strong red limousin cross steer at £490 calf from Hillend.

Harrison and Hetherington conducted its weekly sale of store lambs and early breeding sheep sale at Carlisle on Monday.

A small entry of in-lamb sheep were forwarded with top price being a pen of three-crop mules with twins selling for £130 from Mr Nicholson, Hen Moss.

Store lambs met with strong demand with trade up £10 on the week. Topping the sale was a single Texel from Mr Lamb, High Troweir Farm, selling for £93. Hill lambs peaked at £77 / head for a pen of 17 from JH & AW Paisley, Micklethwaite.

Messrs Craig Wilson Ltd sold 59 calves and stirks at Ayr on Tuesday. Dairy Small calves were substantially dearer on the week and strong calves were therefore easy to sell. The top price calf was £470 for a British Blue cross bull from Netherholm, while heifers sold to £370 on two occasions, firstly for a British Blue Netherholm cross, and then from Tannockhill.

Stirks sold to £970 for a Young Charolais cross bull from Auchenflower.

Prime Cattle sold sharper on the week. 18 Heifers Averaged 283p/kg or £1639 / head, with a top price of 321p/kg for a Burnockston Limousin purchased by Anne Davidson Butchers, Bridge of Allan.

Lawrie and Symington Ltd sold 504 Store Cattle at their fortnightly sale at Lanark on Tuesday. Bullocks sold to a top of £1650 for a pen of four Anguses from Underlaw or to 310.6p/kg for a 322kg Limousin from Burnbrae, Lesmahagow to average 257.2p/kg.Heifers peaked at £1590 for a 698kg Angus from Hills of Dalserf or to 283p/kg for a 530kg Limousin from West Millrig to level at 245.3p/kg. Dairy bullocks topped at £1300 for Friesians from The Law or to 231.2p/kg for Montbeliarde from Cobblehaugh to average 204.7p.Tuesday at Lockerbie saw some trade reaching a new high. Heifers topped at £1530 twice for a British Blue and an Aberdeen Angus from Belzies and Newbigging. British Blue bullocks sold to £1370 from Maryfield. Charolais bullocks sold to price 280p/kg from North Corrielaw while Limousin heifers sold to 283p/kg from Terrona.

C&D Auction Marts forwarded 4,504 store hoggs, cast rams and feeding ewes at Longtown on Tuesday. A better quality show of hoggs attracted more distant buyers. Trade was much sharper, and all classes met an exceptional trade. Belted from High Hall sold to £19 & £104. With Texels to £108 & £105 from Henry’s Hill.

A mixed show of breeding sheep saw good quality sheep in good order, selling to strong demand, with poorer-weathered sorts only meeting Autumn prices. They peaked at £340 for a pair of pure Texel gimmers from Messrs Connell, Wanton Walls.