Poundland has unveiled plans to open its biggest ever store in Scotland amid a UK expansion move.
The discount retailer has confirmed it will open and relocate at least 50 new stores over the next nine months in a move set to create up to 800 jobs.
The chain said that around half of the planned store changes would be new openings while the remainder would be relocations from smaller and outdated sites, or major extensions to existing shops.
Around 750 to 800 jobs will be created on a net basis, according to Poundland, as part of the store overhaul programme.
The plans will also see the biggest Poundland opened in Scotland – a “supersized” 18,380 square feet store at Crown Street Retail Park in Glasgow, which is set to launch in March.
Poundland managing director Barry Williams said: “We have to step up our search for the best locations to bring the best of Poundland to customers across the UK and that’s precisely what we’ll do in 2023.
“We will continue to work hard to find the right locations that suit the range of Poundland formats we now offer – from small neighbourhood convenience stores to our large destination stores.”
Under the plans, the group said it aims to open eight stores in January to March and a further 26 between April to June, with more set to launch once agreements on lease negotiations are secured.
It adds to the 18 stores the chain opened between October and December, including eight on December 10.
