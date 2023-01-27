By Scott Wright
THE Scottish chairman of Hostmore, the hospitality company that owns the Fridays bar and restaurant chain, is stepping down from the post, just two weeks after its chief executive left with immediate effect.
Gavin Manson will retire as chairman and non-executive director of the company at the end of its annual general meeting on May 25 to focus on his other executive commitments, Hostmore said.
The news comes after Scottish hospitality veteran Robert Cook quit abruptly as chief executive of Hostmore on January 10, after three years in the role. Mr Cook departed as Hostmore battles to restore revenues to pre-Covid levels, amid continuing challenges in the hospitality sector. It reported this month that revenues for the 26 weeks ended January 1, 2023, were 14 per cent adrift of the same period in its 2019 financial year.
Mr Manson’s association with Fridays goes back to 2016 when he joined Electra Private Equity, which he served as chief financial and operating officer. TGI Fridays, as it was then known, was a portfolio company of Electra, which spun off and floated the hospitality business in 2021. That was followed by Electra renaming itself Unbound Group. Mr Manson is currently acting as executive director of Unbound.
He will be succeeded as chairman of Hostmore by Stephen Welker, a current non-executive director, subject to Mr Welker being elected as a director at the AGM.
Mr Manson, who before joining Electra held senior financial roles with Thomas Cook, Premier Farnell, Seven Seas and Merck, said yesterday: “It has been a privilege to have served as chairman of Hostmore and I am pleased that Stephen will succeed me in this role, given his understanding and knowledge of the business, along with his other strengths.
“Though I remain a supportive significant shareholder, I will now be focusing on my other executive commitments and wish everyone at the company all the best for the future.”
David Lis, senior independent director at Hostmore, said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Gavin for the contribution he has made to Hostmore. Gavin played an integral role in the demerger of the Company from Electra Private Equity PLC and his experience, knowledge and leadership have been greatly valued by us all. He goes with our best wishes for the future.”
