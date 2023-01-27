The House of Bruar retail destination at Blair Atholl has achieved a sharp rise in annual profits in its last financial year.
Its holding company posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of £9 million for the year to January 2022, up from £6m in the prior 12 months. Turnover increased by 23% to £36m.
Managing director Patrick Birkbeck said he expected the figures for the 12 months to January 2023 to be around 10% higher.
He added: “The results in 2021/22 were positive and have continued to grow through the 2022/23 financial year. We are delighted to be in a position to have resources that can be reinvested in the company, that will allow both the retail and direct shopping channels to grow.
“The last three years have been extremely torrid with not only Covid, but also Brexit and the continual and dramatic increases in overheads. However, the continual reinvestment of profits over the last 25 years has allowed the company to weather the storm and be in a robust position to progress and grow over the next few years.”
House of Bruar said it was pleased to announce the forthcoming construction of 20,000 sq ft of additional space at its distribution centre near Ballinluig in central Perthshire.
