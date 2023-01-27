A Glasgow firm that once rejected investment from Dragons' Den has gone into liquidation following funding issues.

Set up in 2016 by Corien Staels, Staels Design is best-known for its WheelAir system - an award-winning patented cooling back rest cushion that can be retrofitted to any wheelchair. Designed with the input from Paralympic athletes and wheelchair producers, the system regulates the the temperature and moisture levels of wheelchair users who are at higher risk of overheating.

Its proprietary technology previously attracted the attention of Dragons’ Den investors Peter Jones and Deborah Meaden, who wanted to invest in the business after Ms Staels appeared on the BBC show. Ms Staels was forced to walk away after securing two large funding awards that changed the structure of the deal.

Donald McNaught, restructuring partner at Johnston Carmichael, has been appointed as interim liquidator. He noted that WheelAir is the product of several years of research and development, and almost £1 million of investment.

“Following funding issues, WheelAir is unable to continue trading in its present form, but offers a very exciting opportunity to acquire an established business with an innovative market-ready product and unique intellectual property with the potential to transform the lives of wheelchair users," he said.

“Interested parties have until Wednesday 8 February to place a bid.”

The system works by dispersing air evenly across the seat surface to lower temperature, remove moisture build-up to keep skin dry and clean. It uses inbuilt fan technology that not only cools the back but also reduces the user’s core temperature by removing excess heat, allowing for instant comfort and better temperature control.

House of Bruar posts earnings surge

The House of Bruar retail destination at Blair Atholl has achieved a sharp rise in annual profits in its last financial year.

Its holding company posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of £9 million for the year to January 2022, up from £6m in the prior 12 months. Turnover increased by 23% to £36m.

Glasgow smart meter firm grows profits as consumers face huge rise in energy bills

Glasgow-based Smart Metering Systems (SMS) has underlined how much money firms are making in the sector it operates in amid the energy crisis.

SMS said it expected to report profits materially ahead of expectations for 2022 after enjoying a surge in revenue during the year.

The news comes amid controversy over recent moves by National Grid to grant discounts to householders that have smart meters, if they cut their energy use at peak periods.

