STAFF at hospitality group Manorview have been awarded a share of more than £162,000 of profits made by the firm.

It is the biggest sum to be shared by staff since the company, which owns and operates 11 venues across the west of Scotland, launched its Heartcount Profit Share Scheme in 2017. A total of 389 employees have been awarded a share of the profits this year, which equates to around £400 per head on average.

Under the scheme, Manorview takes 10% of the net profits it makes and shares it equally with qualifying team members.

Team members who have worked for Manorview for 12 months or longer are eligible for awards.

Manorview managing director David Tracey said: “We’re on a mission to make hospitality a better industry to be part of – so it felt absolutely right to find a way to share our profits with our incredible team. Without them, we wouldn’t have a high-performing, profitable business. Though we started in 2017, this year is the biggest amount we’ve ever shared – almost double previous years in fact.”

Manorview, which owns venues such as the Busby Hotel in Clarkston and Redhurst Hotel in Giffnock, noted that the amount each person receives was based on hours worked, rather than their job, role or pay.

Mr Tracey added: “Why should a manager or director get more profit share than say, a kitchen porter or housekeeper, when their job role is just as critical to business success?

“We believe they shouldn’t, which is why Heartcount is calculated this way.”

The company said that it had removed performance-related bonuses in 2021, stating that it was “unfair to reward some and not others”.

Mr Tracey said: “We believe that no one person is ever solely responsible for success. We have a team mentality, which is why we don’t offer individual performance-related bonuses.”

Manorview staff marked the award of the profit share at an all-expenses paid party at SWG3 in Glasgow this week.