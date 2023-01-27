Most bosses secretly want to get all staff back to working in the office, according to the head of the UK's biggest employers' group.

CBI director general Tony Danker told the BBC's Political Thinking podcast this morning that the whole world of work had "gone crazy" since the pandemic. He also predicted that the debate around working patterns will continue for some time.

“You ask most bosses, everybody secretly wants everyone to come back to the office,” said Mr Danker, who organisation represents the interests of about 190,000 UK businesses.

“I just don’t think that is going to happen overnight. I think we are all coping with this but we’re going to be talking about it for a few years.

"I think the whole world of work has gone crazy. We have no idea where it is going to land.”

Recent research by online platform LinkedIn found a third of companies in the UK were planning to cut back on flexible working in the coming months, although nearly two-thirds of workers said they were more productive in a hybrid or remote work environment.

Scottish hospitality Manorview group shares profits with staff

Staff at hospitality group Manorview have been awarded a share of more than £162,000 of profits made by the firm.

It is the biggest sum to be shared by staff since the company, which owns and operates 11 venues across the west of Scotland, launched its Heartcount Profit Share Scheme in 2017. A total of 389 employees have been awarded a share of the profits this year, which equates to around £400 per head on average.

Scottish chairman of Fridays to exit after chief executive quits

The Scottish chairman of Hostmore, the hospitality company that owns the Fridays bar and restaurant chain, is stepping down from the post, just two weeks after its chief executive left with immediate effect.

Gavin Manson will retire as chairman and non-executive director of the company at the end of its annual general meeting on May 25 to focus on his other executive commitments, Hostmore said.

