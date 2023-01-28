A Glasgow firm that once rejected investment from Dragons' Den has gone into liquidation following funding issues.

Set up in 2016 by Corien Staels, Staels Design is best-known for its WheelAir system – an award-winning patented cooling back rest cushion that can be retrofitted to any wheelchair. Designed with the input from Paralympic athletes and wheelchair producers, the system regulates the the temperature and moisture levels of wheelchair users who are at higher risk of overheating.

The company's proprietary technology previously attracted the attention of Dragons’ Den investors Peter Jones and Deborah Meaden, who wanted to invest in the business after Ms Staels appeared on the BBC show. Ms Staels was forced to walk away after securing two large funding awards that changed the structure of the Dragons' investment deal.

Donald McNaught, restructuring partner at Johnston Carmichael, has been appointed as interim liquidator. He noted that WheelAir is the product of several years of research and development, and almost £1 million of investment.

“Following funding issues, WheelAir is unable to continue trading in its present form, but offers a very exciting opportunity to acquire an established business with an innovative market-ready product and unique intellectual property with the potential to transform the lives of wheelchair users," he said.

“Interested parties have until Wednesday 8 February to place a bid.”

The system works by dispersing air evenly across the seat surface to lower temperature, remove moisture build-up to keep skin dry and clean. It uses inbuilt fan technology that not only cools the back but also reduces the user’s core temperature by removing excess heat, allowing for instant comfort and better temperature control.

Hilco Streambank is assisting Johnston Carmichael in the sale of the IP and business assets of Staels Design.