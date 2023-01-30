As wholesale gas prices continue to fall, milder weather in the UK and across Europe is resulting in reduced demand for heating from domestic households and businesses.
Reflecting the change, Ofgem has reported energy bills could dip below £3000 in April, though the regulator does caveat its welcome announcement with a warning that costs could remain volatile for much of 2023 and beyond.
This news is set against the backdrop of a report from the Federation of Small Businesses that about one in four small companies will have to close, downsize or restructure their operations due to a cut in energy bill subsidies, with 30 per cent receiving a maximum of £49 in relief per annum.
Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show Lord Willie Haughey welcomed the announcement from Ofgem.
“It looks like energy prices are plummeting and this is great news,” said Lord Haughey. “For all the small and large businesses out there, get close to your energy provider because now suddenly all of these deals will be appearing from nowhere and I’m told they are substantial.
“Let me give an example of my own personal experience. Two weeks ago I found my energy had gone up from 26p kilowatt an hour up to one pound – four times the cost. However, we’ve also had calls from all sorts of people we’d been asking for months and months about contracts and fixed rates and got nothing. There were no deals. But in the past few days we’ve had offers we can’t believe.
“So what I would say to everybody out there, if you have been talking to people and you’ve given up, go back. There are deals to be had.
“We’re talking about deals that go back to prices where they were before.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here