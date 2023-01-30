By Scott Wright
IRVINE-BASED Green Home Systems is to upgrade the energy performance of more than 100 homes in Scotland as families continue to battle the cost-of-living crisis.
The project, which will run for at least six months, will see the firm put in place a range of energy-saving measures, with roof, wall and floor insulation installed alongside air-source heat pumps, solar panels and smart heating controls.
It is expected the measures will reduce the amount of energy required to adequately heat the homes while lowering utility bills and the carbon footprints of the properties.
The upgrades will be funded through the Energy Company Obligation (ECO4) programme, the UK Government’s flagship energy efficiency policy that aims to tackle fuel poverty and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by providing free or heavily subsidised energy efficiency upgrades to homeowners and private tenants.
Green Home Systems noted it has completed more than 16,500 energy efficiency projects since being established in 2014, which it said have lifted more than 7,000 families out of fuel poverty.
Managing director Alastair Macphie said: “We are proud to extend our partnership with OVO Energy and help it deliver the ECO4 programme on behalf of the UK Government.
“Following the successful completion of our pilot project in 2022, this new and expanded programme will allow us to ramp up delivery to households that need it most.
“Having worked with OVO for many years we are delighted it has again chosen Green Home Systems as its local delivery partner.”
