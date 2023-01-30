Plans for a massive whisky maturation plant at the site of a former Royal Navy rum store have been approved, developers said today.

Royal Elizabeth Bond has been granted planning consent for its development at South Queensferry to the north-west of Edinburgh.

The 50-acre site was once home to the Royal Navy victualling yard including the Royal Navy rum store.

The scheme consists of 800,000 square feet of new, fully racked and sprinklered accommodation providing capacity for up to one million Scotch whisky casks.

For more than two centuries The Herald has been delivering quality news and insightful commentary.



To celebrate our 240th anniversary, we’ve launched our lowest ever subscription offer – one year for just £24.https://t.co/v7nDp2BrP7 pic.twitter.com/KFMVyriX9T — The Herald (@heraldscotland) January 24, 2023

It also provides for a filling and disgorging facility, empty cask storage barns, offices, lab facilities and a visitor suite.

Jonathan Sutton, of Lewis Sutton acting on behalf of Royal Elizabeth Bond, said: “This much-needed facility will provide a key piece of infrastructure to the Scotch whisky industry within easy reach of blending and bottling halls in the Central Belt and principal UK and overseas distribution routes.”

Scottish teacake manufacturer sold

Meringue, teacake and snowball manufacturer Lees Foods has been sold to larger bakery rival Finsbury Food Group in a cash deal worth £5.7 million.

Established in 1931, Lees employs more than 200 staff at its site in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

Freeport exclusion heralds storm clouds for Glasgow

The chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce has voiced his disappointment the city has lost out on gaining freeport status.

Speaking to Sir Tom Hunter and Lord Willie Haughey on their Go Radio Business show, Stuart Patrick acknowledged that, only four weeks into the new year, major economic decisions had not been going Glasgow’s way.

​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇