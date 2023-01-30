Plans for a massive whisky maturation plant at the site of a former Royal Navy rum store have been approved, developers said today.
Royal Elizabeth Bond has been granted planning consent for its development at South Queensferry to the north-west of Edinburgh.
The 50-acre site was once home to the Royal Navy victualling yard including the Royal Navy rum store.
The scheme consists of 800,000 square feet of new, fully racked and sprinklered accommodation providing capacity for up to one million Scotch whisky casks.
For more than two centuries The Herald has been delivering quality news and insightful commentary.— The Herald (@heraldscotland) January 24, 2023
To celebrate our 240th anniversary, we’ve launched our lowest ever subscription offer – one year for just £24.https://t.co/v7nDp2BrP7 pic.twitter.com/KFMVyriX9T
It also provides for a filling and disgorging facility, empty cask storage barns, offices, lab facilities and a visitor suite.
Jonathan Sutton, of Lewis Sutton acting on behalf of Royal Elizabeth Bond, said: “This much-needed facility will provide a key piece of infrastructure to the Scotch whisky industry within easy reach of blending and bottling halls in the Central Belt and principal UK and overseas distribution routes.”
Scottish teacake manufacturer sold
Meringue, teacake and snowball manufacturer Lees Foods has been sold to larger bakery rival Finsbury Food Group in a cash deal worth £5.7 million.
Established in 1931, Lees employs more than 200 staff at its site in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.
Freeport exclusion heralds storm clouds for Glasgow
The chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce has voiced his disappointment the city has lost out on gaining freeport status.
Speaking to Sir Tom Hunter and Lord Willie Haughey on their Go Radio Business show, Stuart Patrick acknowledged that, only four weeks into the new year, major economic decisions had not been going Glasgow’s way.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here