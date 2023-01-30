Edinburgh Airport is looking to expand its retail and lounge offering to passengers ahead of the peak summer season.

The airport experienced a 76 per cent recovery in passengers in 2022 with 11.2 million people travelling through the capital’s terminal.

New retail and premium lounge opportunities have arisen at the airport, as bosses look to add to the strong existing retail and food and beverage offer that includes brands like Hugo Boss, JD Sports, Jo Malone, Burger King and Brewdog.

READ MORE: Minister says state-owned Prestwick Airport is still for sale

An opportunity has arisen for a airside premium lounge unit, which comprises of 365m2 of prime airside retail space in its International Departure Lounge and would offer “a best in class facility to passengers”.

In addition, a new landside convenience unit is available, comprising 359m2 of prime retail space, which will be available to both arriving and departing passengers.

Gail Taylor, Director of Retail and Property at Edinburgh Airport said: “The return of passengers to Edinburgh Airport in 2022 was incredibly encouraging. The demand we saw for travel as people reconnected with one another and explored new places was a boost to the whole industry.

“We are proud to offer our passengers a fantastic choice of retail outlets and food and beverage options, but we are always looking to expand that choice and bring new partners and brands into Scotland’s busiest airport.

“We think the potential to have a customer base of 11 million people – a number we are confident will return to pre-pandemic levels within the next couple of years - is an exciting opportunity for both the airport and new and existing retail outlets, and we would be keen to hear from potential new partners about how we can work together and bring choice to our passengers.”