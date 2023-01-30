A Scottish Government reporter has granted planning permission for an application by S1 Developments for a new student residential development on the former Tynecastle High School site in Edinburgh.
In addition to 468 bed spaces, the original school hall will be repurposed as a “central amenity hub”, S1 Developments noted.
It said this would sit within a “collegiate-style courtyard space” and provide high-quality shared facilities for student residents.
S1 Developments said: “In his report, the reporter noted that the ‘development of the site for mainstream housing would be constrained by the presence of the listed buildings’, making student development a more viable option.”
It added: “In addition, he identified the site which is dominated by the football ground and North British Distillery, as being more suitable for students ‘who would only spend part of their year in residence’ and then only for the length of their university or college courses.
“The reporter also noted the proximity of universities and colleges to the site and that the student population in the local area, including the proposed development would be approximately 24% and therefore not lead to an overly concentrated student population in the area. “
The developer said landscaping proposals increase green space across the site by more than 40 per cent, helping to increase biodiversity within the local area.
It added that the development has been designed to be “highly sustainable with zero parking, 100 per cent cycle parking, the employment of low-carbon technologies and no use of fossil fuels”.
