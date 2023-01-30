A family-owned luxury inn that has been trading since 1884 has been sold.
Agent Smith & Clough said the Inn on Loch Lomond has been sold to experienced hoteliers for an undisclosed sum.
Graeme Smith, of Smith & Clough, said: “Having sold the business (Inverbeg Inn at the time) to our long-standing clients, 16 years ago, I am delighted to announce that Smith and Clough have sold the Inn on Loch Lomond Hotel to experienced hoteliers for an undisclosed sum.
"We are all looking forward to the next chapter of the hotel and have no doubt that the new owners will build on what is already a very well-established and located business.”
The hotel was on the market at offers over £2.5 million. It has 25 ensuite bedrooms, including ten larger rooms. The majority of rooms have open views of Loch Lomond and Ben Lomond.
The premises also has a dining room, lounge bar and conservatory dining area, with “extensive outside seating and private parking.”
There is also a Beach Cottage with eight letting rooms, refurbished last year, for sale at a separate negotiation.
The agent also said: “The inn has traded since 1884 and has an exceptional reputation within the area.
“Having bought the business in June 2007 as the Inverbeg Inn, the property closed in September 2007 and underwent extensive refurbishment throughout including a new larger kitchen and the building of the new bedroom wing.
“Opening back up in July 2008, trading until the full refurbishment was finished internally with the addition of ten larger rooms including Parisian balconies and a staff area, bringing the Inn on Loch Lomond to life in June 2010, having presented it to a very high standard both internally and externally, whilst retaining much of its original charm."
