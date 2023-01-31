By Alec Ross

NFU Scotland’s 2023 intentions survey has pointed to a further four per cent shrinkage in Scotland’s beef sector, with indications that sheep numbers are increasing by 2%.

The survey, supported by Quality Meat Scotland, was designed to assess the impacts of unprecedented input costs and flatlining output prices.

Between 2011 and 2021, there was a 12% decline in the total Scottish beef herd to 413,000 cows. Over the same period, the Scottish ewe flock has fallen by less than 3% to 2.57 million ewes in 2021. The survey indicates livestock farmers and crofters are already reducing fertiliser usage; increasing the amount of home-grown feeds; incorporating nutrient management plans to improve soil fertility and increasingly out-wintering stock over colder months.

Market round-up

C&D Auction Marts Limited forwarded 8,501 sheep at its weekly sale in Longtown on Thursday. Better Beltexes and 3/4-bred Texel hoggs proved easiest to sell with smaller hoggs seeing a slight increase, while other categories met some resistance. J & J Campbell, Dinnans, Whithorn, achieved a top price of £175 for Texels while Beltexes from Girthon Castle topped at 382p/kg. A smaller and mixed entry of cast cows were forwarded with all classes remaining very much in demand. The sale topped at 188p/kg and 181p/kg for Galloways from Fenwick Farm, who also topped the sale at £1,071.

A total of 4271 sheep of all classes were sold at Dingwall on Thursday. A large lamb class sold to £110 for a Dorset Cross from Brae Edge, while ewes peaked at £139 for a Texel cross from Woodend.

Yesterday’s sale at St Boswells saw bullocks average 284p/kg and sell to 308p/kg, while heifers averaged 285p/kg and sold to 330p/kg. The best of the cast cows reached £2326/ head, while a drop of 8p on the week saw hoggs end the day at an average of 224p/kg. Cast sheep averaged £93/ head and sold to £175 for Charolais ewes.

Forty-three prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday were down 8p on the week to average 268p/kg, although prime bullocks improved slightly to average 265p/kg, 3p up on the week. Demand for young beef bulls was strong with 46 head averaging 255p/kg, up 13p.

Messrs Craig Wilson Ltd sold 2391 sheep at Ayr yesterday. Heavier hoggetts were less sought after, with export weight stock being more in demand. The sale averaged 228p/kg or 233p/kg SQQ and £103 per head. Top price of the day was £136 for a pen of Laigh Alticane Texels and 304.8p/kg for a pen of Beltexes from Muir Farm.