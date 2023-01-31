FORTH Ports, which owns eight ports across Scotland and England, led one of the two winning bids shortlisted as Scotland’s Green Freeports, the other winner being Inverness and Cromarty Firth.

Commenting on the shortlisting, Charles Hammond, OBE, CEO of Forth Ports Group said: “We are thrilled with the award of Green Freeport status for the Forth. The fact that the bid was successful is a tremendous compliment to our team and our private and public partners, as well as to the thorough planning that went into our proposal.

“What we made clear in our bid was that our vision is for the Forth Green Freeport to reindustrialise Scotland and spread the benefits of trade widely into the communities that need it the most. We will do this through the establishment of a green growth investment corridor. This will create up to 50,000 jobs in renewable energy, green manufacturing and alternative fuels.

“Most importantly, these jobs will be spread widely across the region. These opportunities will not just be in Grangemouth, Leith and Rosyth, but will reach into Glasgow and Edinburgh; the Lothians, Stirling and Falkirk, as well as Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy.”

Hammond pointed out that the Forth is Scotland’s most prized trading and industrial asset. “A Forth Green Freeport enables Scotland to reduce emissions while creating technologies and jobs for the future.

“It will attract billions of investment for renewable offshore wind and hydrogen manufacture. It will enable industrial decarbonisation and a reliable, clean energy supply with rapid distribution and export potential.”

He noted that Scotland has just over 20 years remaining to deliver national decarbonisation. “The award means that we are now in an excellent position to deliver on this promise, in support of the country’s net zero ambitions.”

Although the plan is for the 50,000 new jobs to materialise over time as the Freeport develops, the consortium will have to deal with the fact that Scotland’s labour market – and indeed, the UK Labour market as a whole – is probably tighter than it has ever been. There are currently far more vacancies than there are people seeking positions. Which raises the question, where is the new workforce to come from?

Stuart Wallace, Chief Operating Officer at Forth Ports, points out that some of the new influx of skills will come naturally over time from the transition of Scotland’s North Sea oil and gas sector to new emerging technologies such as offshore renewables. At the same time, he notes, the Forth Green Freeport area includes some of Scotland’s most deprived areas.

“If you look at areas in and around the Forth Freeport tax sites, there are areas of high deprivation with above average unemployment, as well as a high number of school leavers who are currently without jobs and not in further education.

“Our plans for a Forth Green Freeport envisage the creation of a skills fund for the region which would help to train the future workforce. The focus will be on green jobs and the rapidly emerging green economy,” he comments.

Wallace says that a good part of the success of the bid was due to the very strong relationship among all the bid partners, which included three councils. “We worked very closely with Edinburgh, Fife and Falkirk Councils in putting this bid together,” he says.

Having already had a successful Freeport bid in England with Thames Freeport, Wallace is confident that the partners will work closely with the UK and Scottish Governments to bring the Forth Green Freeport to life, building on the experiences gained in the process in England.

“Having been through this on the Thames, we know the process required to complete the outline and final business cases. Then it will need time in both the Holyrood and Westminster calendars to lay the legislation that will formally designate the tax sides. It seems reasonable to expect that we will be up and running as the Forth Green Freeport within a year,” he says.

He points out that a number of pieces are already in place. “We already have some solid foundations. Our multi-million pound project in the Port of Leith, for example, means that we are already building the largest renewables hub in Scotland. That will attract supply chain partners and offshore wind component manufacturers who will now benefit from the enhanced tax and planning frameworks associated with Green Freeport status.”

Wallace points out that the Forth Ports Group has already invested some £50 million in the Port of Leith renewables hub. “We have some very positive discussions going on now with potential supply chain partners and manufacturers,” he comments.

While the final Green Freeport package with all its details has still to be transformed into legislation by the Scottish and UK Parliaments, Wallace points out that there is real momentum on commercial opportunities now that the announcement has been made on the successful bids.

“The next step is to ensure that the joined-up approach by the public and private sector players that characterised our bid, really does attract the opportunities that we have set out and that we transform the award into real momentum on the ground.”

The Scottish Government has given each of the two successful bid winners £25m as start-up capital for site reclamation and construction, as well as enabling the two winners to engage consultancy support to help refine their business cases.

Commenting on the bid’s success, Cllr Altany Craik, Spokesperson – Finance, Economy & Strategic Planning, at Fife Council says: “We are delighted that once more, Fife is being promoted as a prime investment location within Scotland.

“This is consistent with the work we continue to do within our local communities to realise regeneration and investment in our communities. They provide scope for inward investors to locate their ventures and for existing businesses to expand and diversify.”

Cammy Day, Council Leader, at City of Edinburgh Council comments: “This is about pushing for sustainable, inclusive growth in the North of Edinburgh and our economy as a whole. With this win, we now have a Green Freeport at Leith and a customs site at the airport. We will continue to work to make sure North Edinburgh benefits from a whole East to West corridor of net zero economic growth.”

Cllr Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council added: “The Forth Green Freeport bid is underpinned by a set of social values that includes inclusivity, combatting of illicit activity, anti-trafficking and safety and security of both goods and people. Falkirk Council is delighted that the Forth Green Freeport Bid has been successful and looks forward to working with the UK and Scottish Governments and other partners to ensure that the Green Freeport brings forward not only inward investment but real benefits for our communities.”

