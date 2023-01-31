A top Scottish wedding venue has hailed an increase in bookings of 75 per cent after a six-figure refurbishment.
Dunglass Estate in East Lothian, which was earlier named Wedding Venue of the Year at the Scotland Prestige Awards, posted the increase in 2022 bookings against 2021, and said bookings are currently up 39 per cent this month compared to the same time last year.
The firm said the rise coincides with the completion of an extensive renovation of the grounds, venue and accommodation and “is projected to continue despite the current cost of living crisis”.
It said that while “most reporting suggests the industry is likely to take a hit due to economic downturn and couples scaling back on their ‘big day’, Dunglass Estate report that their experience has been the opposite”.
Simon Usher, estate owner and managing director, said: “It’s in the last nine months that we’ve noticed a really significant spike in bookings.
“We hosted all weddings that were rearranged due to covid in 2021 and last year was fully booked with all new enquiries.
“Now, we’re at capacity for 2023 weekends and only have a limited number left in 2024 too, with a waiting list of couples anticipating the opening of our 2025 diary.”
The vast Dunglass Estate has been in the Usher family for over 100 years, originally purchased by Simon Usher’s great-grandfather in 1919.
“I took over as custodian in 2009 and now live on-site with my wife and two children,” Mr Usher added. Prior to this, Dunglass had predominantly been an agricultural estate with in-hand and tenanted farming along with a number of property lets.
Dunglass Estate hosted its first weddings in 2009 with a clear span marquee adjacent to the historic 15th Century Collegiate Church.
