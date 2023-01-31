Dunglass Estate in East Lothian, which was earlier named Wedding Venue of the Year at the Scotland Prestige Awards, posted the increase in 2022 bookings against 2021, and said bookings are currently up 39 per cent this month compared to the same time last year.

The firm said the rise coincides with the completion of an extensive renovation of the grounds, venue and accommodation and “is projected to continue despite the current cost of living crisis”.

It said that while “most reporting suggests the industry is likely to take a hit due to economic downturn and couples scaling back on their ‘big day’, Dunglass Estate report that their experience has been the opposite”.

For more than two centuries The Herald has been delivering quality news and insightful commentary.



To celebrate our 240th anniversary, we’ve launched our lowest ever subscription offer – one year for just £24.https://t.co/v7nDp2BrP7 pic.twitter.com/KFMVyriX9T — The Herald (@heraldscotland) January 24, 2023

Simon Usher, estate owner and managing director, said: “It’s in the last nine months that we’ve noticed a really significant spike in bookings.

“We hosted all weddings that were rearranged due to covid in 2021 and last year was fully booked with all new enquiries.

“Now, we’re at capacity for 2023 weekends and only have a limited number left in 2024 too, with a waiting list of couples anticipating the opening of our 2025 diary.”

The vast Dunglass Estate has been in the Usher family for over 100 years, originally purchased by Simon Usher’s great-grandfather in 1919.

“I took over as custodian in 2009 and now live on-site with my wife and two children,” Mr Usher added. Prior to this, Dunglass had predominantly been an agricultural estate with in-hand and tenanted farming along with a number of property lets.

Dunglass Estate hosted its first weddings in 2009 with a clear span marquee adjacent to the historic 15th Century Collegiate Church.

UK economy set to shrink as unique negative growth predicted

The UK is predicted to be the only G7 economy to experience a contracting in 2023, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The organisation predicted that the nation's GDP will shrink by 0.3 per cent over the coming year, reflecting things such as high energy prices, "tighters fiscal policies" and inflation.

​Call to save former Marks and Spencer's art deco facade

A campaign to retain the art deco facade of a former Glasgow Marks and Spencer store is being backed by heritage chiefs.

Historic Environment Scotland has agreed that the facade of the former store on Sauchiehall Street should not be demolished.

​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇