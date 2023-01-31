Previously, WestJet offered direct flights from Halifax and Toronto to Glasgow Airport during the summer months.

WestJet's Halifax service launched back in May 2015 and had proved to be a popular route with both Scottish and Canadian passengers.

The service, which comprised three flights per week in both directions, relaunched in May last year for the first time since summer 2019.

Last year also saw WestJet commence a four-times-per-week service between Toronto Pearson Airport and Glasgow Airport.

However, WestJet has cancelled all its non-Calgary long-haul routes, Simple Flying reports.

In a news release, the airline said that it will look at resuming transatlantic service from other Canadian airports in 2024.

A spokesperson for WestJet said the suspensions are due to "compounding factors such as staffing levels across the industry, inflation and deploying our aircraft to meet the demand of our guests while enabling us to re-position our investments to better serve Canadians for years to come."

While the end of Toronto and Halifax to Glasgow flights means that WestJet will end service to Scotland's biggest city, the airline will continue to serve Edinburgh.

A new route between Edinburgh and Calgary will begin this summer, with WestJet 787 Dreamliner flights flying from Edinburgh Airport on Thursdays, Saturdays and Mondays.

The airline will operate the service from May to October, connecting the two cities for the first time.