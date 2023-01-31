Canadian airline WestJet has ended service to Scotland's biggest city.
Previously, WestJet offered direct flights from Halifax and Toronto to Glasgow Airport during the summer months.
WestJet's Halifax service launched back in May 2015 and had proved to be a popular route with both Scottish and Canadian passengers.
The service, which comprised three flights per week in both directions, relaunched in May last year for the first time since summer 2019.
Last year also saw WestJet commence a four-times-per-week service between Toronto Pearson Airport and Glasgow Airport.
READ MORE: Edinburgh Airport in retail and lounge expansion plans ahead of summer season
However, WestJet has cancelled all its non-Calgary long-haul routes, Simple Flying reports.
In a news release, the airline said that it will look at resuming transatlantic service from other Canadian airports in 2024.
A spokesperson for WestJet said the suspensions are due to "compounding factors such as staffing levels across the industry, inflation and deploying our aircraft to meet the demand of our guests while enabling us to re-position our investments to better serve Canadians for years to come."
While the end of Toronto and Halifax to Glasgow flights means that WestJet will end service to Scotland's biggest city, the airline will continue to serve Edinburgh.
A new route between Edinburgh and Calgary will begin this summer, with WestJet 787 Dreamliner flights flying from Edinburgh Airport on Thursdays, Saturdays and Mondays.
The airline will operate the service from May to October, connecting the two cities for the first time.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here